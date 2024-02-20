Energy Sector Update for 02/20/2024: WES, OXY, VST, RNW

Energy stocks fell Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both down 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index declined 1.3%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was little changed, paring earlier gains.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 0.2% to $79.33 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude fell 0.9% to $82.69 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures dropped 1.9% to $1.579 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is exploring the sale of pipeline operator Western Midstream Partners (WES) as it seeks to slash debt, Reuters reported Tuesday. Western Midstream shares jumped 4.7% while Occidental fell 2.1%.

Vistra (VST) shares rose 1.3% after the company said late Monday it cleared the final regulatory hurdle for its pending acquisition of Energy Harbor, which includes a 4,000-megawatt nuclear power plant and a retail business with about 1 million customers.

ReNew Energy Global (RNW) reported a fiscal Q3 loss Tuesday of 8.30 Indian rupees ($0.10) per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of 12.12 rupees a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 13 rupees. ReNew shares rose 1.4%.

