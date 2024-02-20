Energy Sector Update for 02/20/2024: ETRN, OXY, VST, ET

Energy stocks fell late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each shedding 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index fell 1.4%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was down 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil dropped 1.3% to $78.18 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude fell 1.2% to $82.54 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures shed 1.3% to $1.59 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Energy Transfer's (ET) Lake Charles project was among those affected by US President Joe Biden's decision to pause liquefied natural gas exports from new projects, and a possible investment by Kyushu Electric Power is on hold, Reuters reported Tuesday. Energy Transfer shares were rising 0.5%.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is exploring the sale of pipeline operator Western Midstream Partners (WES) as it seeks to slash debt, Reuters reported Tuesday. Western Midstream shares jumped 5.7% while Occidental fell 2.1%.

Vistra (VST) shares rose 1.4% after the company said late Monday it cleared the final regulatory hurdle for its pending acquisition of Energy Harbor, which includes a 4,000-megawatt nuclear power plant and a retail business with about 1 million customers.

Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) shares were down 0.4%. The company reported Q4 earnings Tuesday of $0.31 per diluted share, up from $0.15 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.09.

