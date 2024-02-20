News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 02/20/2024: CNP, ETRN, CNX, XLE, USO, UNG

February 20, 2024 — 09:24 am EST

Energy stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) slightly advancing recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.1% lower, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.9%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.6% at $79.69 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent lost 0.2% to $83.36 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 1.2% lower at $1.59 per 1 million BTU.

CenterPoint Energy (CNP) was 0.4% higher after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.32 per diluted share, up from $0.28 a year earlier.

Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) was gaining over 2% in value after it reported Q4 earnings of $0.31 per diluted share, up from $0.15 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.09.

CNX Resources (CNX) said it is offering $1,018.97 per $1,000 principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2027 as part of its cash tender offer. CNX Resources was down 0.1% pre-bell.

