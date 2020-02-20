Energy Sector Update for 02/20/2020: NE, CVI, TS, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.10%

CVX: +0.01%

COP: +0.35%

SLB: +0.35%

OXY: +0.61%

Energy heavyweights were advancing pre-market Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.73 at $54.02 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.32 to $59.44 per barrel and natural gas futures were flat at $1.95 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 1.34% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.11% lower.

Early movers include:

(+) Noble (NE), which was 14% higher after saying its Q4 net loss was $0.13 per share on sales of $454 million. Less items, adjusted loss per share was $0.33 on sales of $287 million. The CapIQ mean was for a normalized loss of $0.48 per share on revenue of $267.21 million.

(-) CVR Energy (CVI) was down more than 3% after it booked Q4 earnings per share of $0.44, down from $0.73 in prior year quarter and missing the Street consensus of $0.56 a share.

(-) Tenaris (TS) was declining more than 1% after saying its Q4 sales fell 17% to $1.74 billion from the year-ago period and just missed the CapIQ mean for $1.75 billion.

