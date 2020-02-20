Energy
NE

Energy Sector Update for 02/20/2020: NE, CVI, TS, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.10%

CVX: +0.01%

COP: +0.35%

SLB: +0.35%

OXY: +0.61%

Energy heavyweights were advancing pre-market Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.73 at $54.02 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.32 to $59.44 per barrel and natural gas futures were flat at $1.95 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 1.34% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.11% lower.

Early movers include:

(+) Noble (NE), which was 14% higher after saying its Q4 net loss was $0.13 per share on sales of $454 million. Less items, adjusted loss per share was $0.33 on sales of $287 million. The CapIQ mean was for a normalized loss of $0.48 per share on revenue of $267.21 million.

(-) CVR Energy (CVI) was down more than 3% after it booked Q4 earnings per share of $0.44, down from $0.73 in prior year quarter and missing the Street consensus of $0.56 a share.

(-) Tenaris (TS) was declining more than 1% after saying its Q4 sales fell 17% to $1.74 billion from the year-ago period and just missed the CapIQ mean for $1.75 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NE CVI TS XOM CVX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular