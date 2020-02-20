Energy Sector Update for 02/20/2020: MPC,TRGP,NE,XEC

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.72%

CVX -0.54%

COP -0.79%

SLB -1.18%

OXY +0.88%

Energy stocks were mixed in late trade this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling about 0.4% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up less than 0.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 49 cents higher at $53.78 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract increased 13 cents to $59.25 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 4 cents at $1.92 per 1 million BTU.

In industry news:

Crude oil inventories increased by 400,000 barrels during the seven days ended Feb. 14, reaching around 442.9 million barrels but trailing the expected 3.3 million-barrel rise expected by industry experts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute late Wednesday reportedly said crude stockpiles grew by 4.2 million barrels last week.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Marathon Petroleum (MPC) rose over 4% following reports it is in exclusive talks with the parent company of 7-Eleven stores for Marathon's Speedway gas station chain. 7-Eleven currently is working to secure financing for the estimated $22 billion deal, which could be announced as soon as next week, according to Bloomberg News, citing sources familiar with the matter.

In other sector news:

(+) Noble Corp (NE) was 10% higher after announcing Q4 net income and revenue exceeding Wall Street forecasts and said Julie J. Robertson will step down as CEO at the company's next annual meeting to take on the newly created role of executive board chair. Robert Eifler, currently a senior vice president at the company will become chief executive and stand for election to a board seat at the meeting.

(+) Targa Resources (TRGP) gained almost 7% after the natural gas gathering and related infrastructure company reported a 5% decline in total revenue during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, falling to $2.47 billion but still exceeding expectations by about $150 million.

(+) Cimarex Energy (XEC) climbed 6.6% after the exploration and production company reported a 5.3% increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $657.2 million during the three months ended Dec. 31 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by around $29.1 million. It also declared a Q1 dividend of $0.22 per share, representing a 10% increase over its most recent distribution to investors.

