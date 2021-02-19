Energy Sector Update for 02/19/2021: ERF, EC, DTE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were mostly higher premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) added 0.2%. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) slipped 0.1% and the United States Gas Fund (UNG) rose 2.6%.

Front-month benchmarks West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost $0.67 to $59.86 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while Brent crude decreased $0.72 per barrel to $62.81. Natural gas futures were $0.050 higher to $3.132 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Enerplus (ERF) added over 0.2% after posting Q4 adjusted earnings Friday of C$0.10 ($0.08) per share, down from adjusted earnings of C$0.15 per share a year ago. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for adjusted earnings of C$0.09 per share.

In other sector news, Ecopetrol (EC) was flat after saying that its net proven reserves totaled 1.77 billion barrels of oil equivalent at the end of 2020, a 6.5% drop from a year ago.

DTE Energy (DTE) was up 0.8% after reporting Q4 operating earnings of $1.39 per share, up from $1.35 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected operating EPS of $1.24.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.