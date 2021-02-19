Energy Sector Update for 02/19/2021: CKH,E,SHLX,PBR

Energy stocks extended their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.1% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.28 lower at $59.24 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.34 to $62.59 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures slipped 1 cent to $3.07 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Seacor Holdings (CKH) was hanging on to a small gain, rising about 0.5%, after the tanker and petroleum logistics company Friday reported Q4 net earnings of $0.52 per share, reversing its $0.10 per share net loss during the same quarter in 2019, while operating revenue increased 10.7% year-over-year to $213.5 million. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting $191 million in Q4 revenue.

Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) rose 1% after Friday reporting a 3.2% increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $130 million and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $118.2 million in revenue for the pipeline operator during the three months ended Dec. 31.

Eni (E) climbed 1.3% on Friday after earlier reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of EUR0.02 per share, down from its EUR015 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2019 but still doubling up the Capital IQ consensus expecting the Italian energy major to earn EUR0.01 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, excluding one-time items.

On the losing side, Petrobras (PBR) dropped 6.6% amid reports Roberto Castello Branco is resisting pressure to step down as chief executive from the Brazilian energy major amid a public fight over gasoline prices with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro Thursday cut fuel taxes on Thursday and promised changes at the state-led company "in coming days" but Branco is rejecting calls to resign voluntarily, an unnamed source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

