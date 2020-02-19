Energy Sector Update for 02/19/2020: XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, ENPH, EGY, ENBL

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.45%

CVX: +0.24%

COP: Flat

SLB: +0.30%

OXY: +0.53%

The biggest stocks in the energy sector were trading higher before markets open on Wednesday.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil was ahead 81 cents to $52.86 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 93 cents to $58.68 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $1.96 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, United States Oil (USO) was climbing over 1.5%, while the United States Natural Gas (UNG) was up 0.3%.

Among stocks moving on news:

(+) Enphase Energy (ENPH) gained more than 14%. The company reported Q4 non-GAAP net income of $0.39 per share, up from $0.04 per share a year ago and above the Capital IQ estimate of $0.33 per share. Revenue rose to $210 million from $92.3 million a year ago, beating the Street projection of $205.3 million.

(-) Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) retreated more than 4% after the company reported Q4 earnings per unit of $0.02, down from $0.38 a year ago and missing the Capital IQ estimate of $0.25.

In other sector news:

(=) Vaalco Energy (EGY) was flat after the company said the South East Etame 4P appraisal wellbore drilled from the VAALCO-operated South East Etame North Tchibala platform offshore Gabon in the Etame Marin permit area has encountered oil sands in the Gamba formation.

