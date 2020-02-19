Energy Sector Update for 02/19/2020: CEI,TRCH,EGY,STNG

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks extended their Wednesday gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.2% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up 1.4% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.24 higher at $53.29 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract increased $1.50 to $59.25 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 3 cents to $1.96 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Camber Energy (CEI) slid 6% on Wednesday after the oil and natural gas company warned there was considerable doubt of its ability to continue as a going concern, reporting just $400,000 in working capital at the end of 2019, down from $6.1 million just nine months ago. Camber's assets totaled $2.4 million on Dec. 31 while it had about $2 million in current liabilities, according to its most recent Form 10-Q quarterly report. It blamed the $5.7 million decline in working capital since last March on operating losses and costs associated with its failed merger with oilfield-services firm Lineal Star Holdings.

In other sector news:

(+) Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) was 5.5% higher after the oil and natural gas producer Wednesday said it found several conventional pay zones with the A25 No. 2 well in southern New Mexico. The well in the Orogrande Basin reached a total depth of 7623 feet and also drilled through the unconventional Wolfcamp, Penn, Barnett and Woodford zones, marking the first time Torchlight confirmed the Barnett and Woodford targets on its lease.

(+) Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY) rose 3.3% after saying its South East Etame 4P appraisal well in the Etame Marin permit area offshore Gabon successfully encountered oil sands in the Gamba formation. It now plans to move ahead with drilling the South East Etame 4H development well, with initial gross production expected to average between 1,200 to 2,500 barrels of oil per day and with a net revenue interest of 325 to 675 barrels daily for Vaalco.

(+) Scorpio Tankers (STNG) climbed 3.4% on Wednesday, reversing the initial decline that followed it reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.23 per share on $221.6 million in revenue, improving on a $0.38 adjusted net loss and $167.5 million in revenue during the year-ago period but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.53 per share adjusted profit on $230.7 million in revenue.

