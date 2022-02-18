Energy Sector Update for 02/18/2022: PPL,PUMP,E,DEN

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 0.7% each. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was falling 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.27 lower to $91.49 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was advancing $0.61 to $93.58 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.06 to $4.43 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, PPL (PPL) dropped 7.7% after the electric utility reported a smaller non-GAAP Q4 profit per share compared with year-ago levels, missing Wall Street expectations, while revenue increased 8.8% year-over-year to $1.49 billion but also lagged the $2 billion analyst mean. PPL more than halved its quarterly dividend.

ProPetro (PUMP) slid 2.9% after the oilfield services company said Phillip Gobe will become nonexecutive board chairman on March 31, transitioning from his current position as executive chairman.

Among gainers, ENI (E) was 0.4% higher after the Italian energy major reported gains in Q4 earnings and revenue over the same quarter in 2020, topping Wall Street expectations.

Denbury (DEN) rose 1.2% following a Roth Capital upgrade of the oil and natural gas producer to buy from neutral coupled with a $9 increase in Roth's price target for the stock to $87.75.

