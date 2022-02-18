Energy Sector Update for 02/18/2022: E, COP, AE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently declining by around 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was more than 1% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 2% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $2.06 at $89.70 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.81 to $91.16 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.14 higher at $4.63 per 1 million BTU.

Eni (E) shares were more than 1% higher as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of 0.58 euros ($0.66) per diluted share, up from 0.01 euro a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated 0.56 euros.

ConocoPhillips (COP) said it has completed the purchase of an additional 10% stake in Australia Pacific LNG from Origin Energy for about $1.65 billion. ConocoPhillips shares were recently down more than 1%.

Adams Resources & Energy (AE) shares rose more than 1% after saying its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.