Energy Sector Update for 02/18/2021: TRP,TRP.TO,SDPI,GEL,CEI,VKIN

Energy stocks were ending lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 2.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 2.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 62 cents lower at $60.52 per barrel despite a new government report showing a much larger-than-expected 7.26 million-barrel decline in commercial inventories during the seven days ended Feb. 12. The global benchmark Brent crude contract also was down 53 cents at $63.81 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 14 cents to $3.08 per 1 million BTU after a slightly smaller-than-expected inventory decline last week.

In company news, TC Energy (TRP) rose 1.1% after the Canadian pipeline company reported Q4 net income results exceeding the Wall Street consensus calls and also raised its quarterly dividend by 7.4% over the prior quarter to CAD0.87 per share. Excluding one-time items, it earned CAD1.15 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31 compared with analyst estimates expecting CAD1.01 per share, according to Capital IQ.

Camber Energy (CEI) climbed almost 12% after the oil and natural gas producer announced plans to acquire the 38% of OTC-listed Viking Energy (VKIN) it does not already own, offering a one-for-one swap of its shares for each Viking share and valuing the target company at around $19.4 million based on Camber's last closing price of $2.03 a share. Camber also will exchange an equal number of its Series A preferred shares for Viking's Series C preferred shares. The deal is subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Among decliners, Genesis Energy (GEL) was 2.3% lower this afternoon, paring a more than 3% decline earlier Thursday after the pipeline company reported a Q4 net loss of $0.85 per unit, reversing its $0.03 per unit profit during the year-ago period, while revenue decline 25% year-over-year to $453.1 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $0.05 per unit net loss on $437.2 million in revenue.

Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) dropped 8.7% after Thursday saying it expects to report $1.5 million in Q4 revenue, representing a 65% decline from year-ago levels and narrowly trailing the single-analyst estimate expecting $1.55 million for the final three months of 2020. The preliminary results are subject to change pending review by the Company's independent accountants, the company said.

