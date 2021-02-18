Energy Sector Update for 02/18/2021: SDPI,GEL,CEI,VKIN

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 1.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 2.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was falling 43 cents to $60.71 per barrel despite a new government report showing a much larger-than-expected 7.26 million-barrel decline in commercial inventories during the seven days ended Feb. 12. The global benchmark Brent crude contract also was down 43 cents at $63.91 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were dropping 11 cents to $3.10 per 1 million BTU following a slightly smaller-than-expected inventory decline last week.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was declining 0.8% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 2.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 4.1%.

In company news, Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) dropped 7.9% after Thursday saying it expects to report $1.5 million in revenue for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, representing a 65% decline compared with year-ago levels and narrowly trailing the single-analyst estimate expecting $1.55 million in revenue for the final three months of 2020. The preliminary results are subject to change pending review by the Company's independent accountants, the company said.

Genesis Energy (GEL) was 1.2% lower this afternoon, paring a more than 3% decline earlier Thursday after the pipeline company reported a Q4 net loss of $0.85 per unit, reversing its $0.03 per unit profit during the year-ago period, while revenue decline 25% year-over-year to $453.1 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $0.05 per unit net loss on $437.2 million in revenue.

Among gainers, Camber Energy (CEI) rose almost 12% after the oil and natural gas producer announced plans to acquire the 38% of OTC-listed Viking Energy (VKIN) it does not already own, offering a one-for-one swap of its shares for each Viking share and valuing the target company at around $19.4 million based on Camber's last closing price of $2.03 a share. Camber also will exchange an equal number of its Series A preferred shares for Viking's Series C preferred shares. The deal is subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.