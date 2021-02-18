Energy
GEL

Energy Sector Update for 02/18/2021: GEL, FTI, FE, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were mostly down before markets open on Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) lost 0.8%. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) rose 0.6%, while the United States Gas Fund (UNG) declined 0.7%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil added $0.23 to $61.37 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude increased $0.18 per barrel to $64.52 and the natural gas futures were 2 cents lower to $3.20 per 1 million BTU.

Genesis Energy, L.P (GEL) retreated more than 6% after posting a Q4 loss of $0.85 per common unit, compared with income of $0.03 per unit a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.05 per unit.

TechnipFMC (FTI) also declined more than 5% before markets open. The company late Wednesday said it received a contract from Egyptian joint ventures NIpetco and PetroAmriya to provide equipment and related services for an oil project offshore Egypt.

Meanwhile, FirstEnergy (FE) was down nearly 1% after posting Q4 operating EPS of $0.32, down from $0.55 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for $0.43.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GEL FTI FE XLE USO

Latest Energy Videos

    #TradeTalks: The clean energy sector and how investors can get exposure to it through an ETF

    Invesco Head of Thematic and Special Product Strategies Rene Reyna joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss the clean energy sector and how investors can get exposure to it through an ETF.

    Feb 4, 2021

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular