Energy Sector Update for 02/18/2021: GEL, FTI, FE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were mostly down before markets open on Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) lost 0.8%. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) rose 0.6%, while the United States Gas Fund (UNG) declined 0.7%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil added $0.23 to $61.37 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude increased $0.18 per barrel to $64.52 and the natural gas futures were 2 cents lower to $3.20 per 1 million BTU.

Genesis Energy, L.P (GEL) retreated more than 6% after posting a Q4 loss of $0.85 per common unit, compared with income of $0.03 per unit a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.05 per unit.

TechnipFMC (FTI) also declined more than 5% before markets open. The company late Wednesday said it received a contract from Egyptian joint ventures NIpetco and PetroAmriya to provide equipment and related services for an oil project offshore Egypt.

Meanwhile, FirstEnergy (FE) was down nearly 1% after posting Q4 operating EPS of $0.32, down from $0.55 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for $0.43.

