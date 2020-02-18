Energy Sector Update for 02/18/2020: SFL,CEQP,RIG

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks were drifting lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down 1.3% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 35 cents to $51.70 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 38 cents to $57.29 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 13 cents higher at $1.96 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 1.0% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 5.7%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was sinking 2.0%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) SFL Corp (SFL) declined fractionally on Tuesday after the crude oil tanker company reported Q4 net income of $0.22 per share, trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04.

In other sector news:

(-) Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) slid 3.2% after the energy infrastructure company reported Q4 net income $0.28 per share, more than halving its $0.57 per share profit during the same quarter last year ago and trailing the Capital IQ consensus for $0.44 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31.

(-) Transocean (RIG) was down 4.1% after the marine drillrig company saw its adjusted Q4 net loss widen to $0.43 per share compared with its $0.34 per share non-GAAP net loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ forecast for a $0.30 loss.

