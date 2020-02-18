Energy Sector Update for 02/18/2020: RIG, DCP, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.74%

CVX: -0.57%

COP: -0.97%

SLB: -0.93%

OXY: +0.22%

Top energy stocks were mostly slipping pre-bell Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $1.01 at $51.04 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.22 to $56.45 per barrel and natural gas futures were 12 cents higher at $1.96 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 2% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 6% higher.

Early movers include:

(-) Transocean (RIG), which was retreating by almost 3% after it reported a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.43 per share, compared with the $0.34 loss per share in the prior year period and missing the Capital IQ forecast for a loss of $0.30.

In other sector news:

(=) DCP Midstream (DCP) was flat after saying Corey Walker has been named president of operations.

