Energy Sector Update for 02/18/2020: GLNG,PBR,SFL,CEQP,RIG

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -1.29%

CVX +0.01%

COP -0.49%

SLB -2.16%

OXY -0.43%

Energy stocks trimmed some of their prior declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.7% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down 0.9% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled unchanged at $52.05 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract climbed 2 cents to $57.29 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 14 cents higher at $1.98 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Golar LNG (GLNG) was ahead 2.9% after saying its Golar Power joint venture is partnering with a Petrobras (PBR) subsidiary to develop a liquified natural gas distribution business in Brazil. The companies will use Petrobras Distribuidora's network of gas stations and supply depots along with Golar Power's LNG terminals and ships for a comprehensive rollout to Brazil's transportation and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on supplying regions without pipeline access.

In other sector news:

(-) SFL Corp (SFL) declined 1% on Tuesday after the crude oil tanker company reported Q4 net income of $0.22 per share, trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04.

(-) Transocean (RIG) was down 2.5% after the marine drill rig company saw its adjusted Q4 net loss widen to $0.43 per share compared with its $0.34 per share non-GAAP net loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ forecast for a $0.30 loss.

(-) Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) slid 4.9% after the energy infrastructure company reported Q4 net income $0.28 per share, more than halving its $0.57 per share profit during the same quarter last year ago and trailing the Capital IQ consensus for $0.44 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.