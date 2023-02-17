Energy Sector Update for 02/17/2023: MTDR, WMB, METC, CVX

Energy stocks were lower, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 3% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) declining 3.5% during late Friday afternoon.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was down 4.5% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 1.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 2.6% lower to $76.49 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was falling 2.3% to $83.18 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures slid 4.9% to $2.27 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Matador Resources (MTDR) was down 4% after the company said it promoted Brian Willey to chief financial officer.

Williams Cos. (WMB) was declining 2.3% after the firm signed agreements with Chevron (CVX) unit Chevron USA to support natural gas development in the Haynesville Basin and the Gulf of Mexico. Chevron also slid about 2%.

Ramaco Resources (METC) shares were down 1.4% after reporting that syndication led by its lender, KeyBank, has raised the overall commitments under its revolving facility to $125 million, with an additional $50 million available upon request.

