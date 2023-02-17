Energy
MTDR

Energy Sector Update for 02/17/2023: MTDR, WMB, METC, CVX

February 17, 2023 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were lower, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 3% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) declining 3.5% during late Friday afternoon.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was down 4.5% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 1.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 2.6% lower to $76.49 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was falling 2.3% to $83.18 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures slid 4.9% to $2.27 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Matador Resources (MTDR) was down 4% after the company said it promoted Brian Willey to chief financial officer.

Williams Cos. (WMB) was declining 2.3% after the firm signed agreements with Chevron (CVX) unit Chevron USA to support natural gas development in the Haynesville Basin and the Gulf of Mexico. Chevron also slid about 2%.

Ramaco Resources (METC) shares were down 1.4% after reporting that syndication led by its lender, KeyBank, has raised the overall commitments under its revolving facility to $125 million, with an additional $50 million available upon request.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTDR
WMB
METC
CVX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.