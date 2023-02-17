Energy
Energy Sector Update for 02/17/2023: MTDR, WMB, CVX, XLE, USO, UNG

February 17, 2023 — 09:14 am EST

Energy stocks were retreating pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently slipping past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were each down more than 3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 3.13% at $76.06 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost 2.96% to $82.62 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 1.84% lower at $2.35 per 1 million BTU.

Matador Resources (MTDR) said it has promoted Brian Willey to chief financial officer, effective immediately. Matador Resources was slipping past 1% recently.

Williams Cos. (WMB) said it has signed agreements with Chevron (CVX) unit Chevron USA. to support natural=gas development in the Haynesville Basin and the Gulf of Mexico. Chevron was recently slipping past 1%.

