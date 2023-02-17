Energy Sector Update for 02/17/2023: METC, MTDR, WMB

Energy stocks were mostly lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 3.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down nearly 4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 4.4% decline, while Dow Jones US Utilities index was up nearly 1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking 3.4% to $75.79 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 3.3% to $82.35 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 6.4% lower at $2.24 per 1 million BTU.

Ramaco Resources (METC) shares were down 1.3%. The company said a syndication led by its lender, KeyBank, has raised the overall commitments under its revolving facility to $125 million, with an additional $50 million available upon request.

Matador Resources (MTDR) was down 4.5%. The company said it has promoted Brian Willey to chief financial officer.

Williams Cos. (WMB) was declining 2.3% after the firm signed agreements with Chevron (CVX) unit Chevron USA to support natural gas development in the Haynesville Basin and the Gulf of Mexico.

