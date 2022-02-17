Energy Sector Update for 02/17/2022: OIS,MRO,GEL,PXD

Energy stocks turned narrowly lower again this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) falling 0.3% each. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 1.6%, but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $1.90 lower at $91.76 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was declining $1.89 to $92.92 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures declined $0.23 to $4.49 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Oil States International (OIS) dropped 2.8% after the oilfield services company saw its Q4 net loss widen to $0.33 per share from $0.31 during the same quarter in 2020 and missing two analysts' consensus on Capital IQ for a $0.13 loss.

Among gainers, Genesis Energy (GEL) was rising 0.2%, reversing an earlier decline that followed the pipeline and sulfur-extraction company reported a Q4 net loss Thursday of $0.71 per share, improving on an $0.85 per share net loss during the final three months of 2020 but still missing the two-analyst mean expecting a $0.01 per share Q4 loss.

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) rose 3.1% after the oil, and natural gas producer reported a 132% increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $4.32 billion, while its adjusted net income grew to $4.58 per share from $1.07 during the same quarter in 2020 and beating the $3.87 per share Street view.

Marathon Oil (MRO) rose 3.9% after reporting adjusted Q4 net income of $0.77 per share, reversing a $0.12 per share loss during the same quarter in 2020 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.21 per share. Total revenue increased 117% year-over-year to $1.80 billion, also exceeding the $1.54 billion analysts' mean.

