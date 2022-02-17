Energy
Energy Sector Update for 02/17/2022: MRO,GEL,PXD

Energy stocks have turned narrowly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.3% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 0.5%, but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing less than 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $1.73 to $91.93 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude also was declining $1.56 to $93.25 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.22 lower at $4.50 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Marathon Oil (MRO) rose 4.7% after reporting adjusted Q4 net income of $0.77 per share, reversing a $0.12 per share loss during the same quarter in 2020 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.21 per share. Total revenue increased 117% year-over-year to $1.80 billion, also exceeding the $1.54 billion analysts' mean.

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) fell 0.5% after the oil, and natural gas producer reported a 132% increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $4.32 billion, while its adjusted net income grew to $4.58 per share from $1.07 during the same quarter in 2020 and beating the $3.87 per share Street view.

Genesis Energy (GEL) was rising 0.2%, reversing an earlier decline that followed the pipeline and sulfur-extraction company reported a Q4 net loss Thursday of $0.71 per share, improving on an $0.85 per share net loss during the final three months of 2020 but still missing the two-analyst mean expecting a $0.01 per share Q4 loss.

