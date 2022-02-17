Energy
Energy Sector Update for 02/17/2022: AM, FRO, SO, XLE, USO, UNG

MT Newswires
Energy stocks were climbing premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently ahead by 0.13%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up by 0.61% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.63% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $1.12 at $92.54 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.95 to $93.86 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.07 lower at $4.65 per 1 million BTU.

Antero Midstream (AM) was down more than 4% after it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.20 per diluted share, down from $0.21 per share a year ago. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.23.

Frontline (FRO) gained nearly 2% as it posted a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.02 per diluted share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.10 per share a year ago. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ projected an adjusted loss of $0.01 per share.

Southern Company (SO) fell more than 1% as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share, down from $0.47 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.35.

MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information

