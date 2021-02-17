Energy Sector Update for 02/17/2021: TUSK, CRK, ENBL, ET, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy
Energy stocks were trading mostly lower premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) added 0.7%. Meanwhile, the United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) slipped 0.7% and the United States Gas Fund (UNG) lost 0.5%.

Global benchmarks front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil added $0.52 to $60.57 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange while Brent crude lost $0.77 per barrel to $62.79. Natural gas futures were $0.032 lower to $3.097 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) gained more than 35% after announcing that its engineering subsidiary Aquawolf secured a three-year contract with an unnamed utility company.

Comstock Resources (CRK) also added more than 1% after reporting Tuesday Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.14 per share, compared with $0.22 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $0.09.

In other sector news, Energy Transfer (ET) agreed to acquire Enable Midstream Partners through an all-equity deal valued at about $7.2 billion. Shares of Energy Transfer increased more than 1%, while Enable Midstream lost more than 5% in premarket trade.

