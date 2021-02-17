Energy Sector Update for 02/17/2021: ENBL,ET,PXS,SFL

Energy stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 57 cents to $60.62 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding 67 cents to $64.02 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 10 cents higher at $3.23 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.6% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was advancing 1.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was slipping 0.6%.

In company news, Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) fell 7.7% after agreeing to a $7.2 billion buyout offer from rival pipeline and storage company Energy Transfer (ET). Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive 0.8595 of an Energy Transfer common unit for each of their Enable Midstream units. Energy Transfer also will swap 0.0265 of its series G preferred units for each Enable Midstream series A preferred unit and pay $10 million in cash to Enable Midstream's general partner. Energy Transfer units were fractionally lower.

To the downside, Pyxis Tankers (PXS) dropped over 29% after announcing a $25 million private placement of nearly 14.3 million common shares priced at $1.75 apiece, or almost 41% under Tuesday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including repaying outstanding debt and potential vessel acquisitions.

SFL (SFL) slid 5.1% after the tanker company Wednesday reported a surprise Q4 net loss of $1.49 per share, reversing a $0.22 per share profit during the final three months of 2019 and trailing the Capital IQ expecting it to earn $0.14 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31. Operating revenue also declined 4.2% year-over-year to $114.9 million but managed to top the $113.4 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.