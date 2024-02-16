Energy Sector Update for 02/16/2024: E, TRP, DTM, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were edging higher pre-bell Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 0.2% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.1%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.5% at $78.45 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 0.2% to $82.66 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 1.1% higher at $1.60 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Eni (E) was declining by over 3% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of 0.49 euros ($0.53) per share, down from 0.74 euros per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.52 euros.

TC Energy (TRP) was gaining over 2% in value after it reported Q4 comparable earnings of 1.35 Canadian dollars ($1) per common share, up from CA$1.11 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected CA$1.10.

DT Midstream (DTM) was over 4% higher after it reported 2023 adjusted operating earnings of $3.94 per diluted share, up from $3.48 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.60.

