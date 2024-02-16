News & Insights

Energy
E

Energy Sector Update for 02/16/2024: E, TRP, DTM, XLE, USO, UNG

February 16, 2024 — 09:14 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were edging higher pre-bell Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 0.2% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.1%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.5% at $78.45 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 0.2% to $82.66 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 1.1% higher at $1.60 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Eni (E) was declining by over 3% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of 0.49 euros ($0.53) per share, down from 0.74 euros per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.52 euros.

TC Energy (TRP) was gaining over 2% in value after it reported Q4 comparable earnings of 1.35 Canadian dollars ($1) per common share, up from CA$1.11 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected CA$1.10.

DT Midstream (DTM) was over 4% higher after it reported 2023 adjusted operating earnings of $3.94 per diluted share, up from $3.48 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.60.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

E
TRP
DTM
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.