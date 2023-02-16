Energy
PBF

Energy Sector Update for 02/16/2023: PBF, NRG, EQT, XLE, USO, UNG

February 16, 2023

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently down 0.2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 2.4%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.5% at $79.24 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude was up 0.3% to $85.64 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2.4% higher at $2.529 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

PBF Energy (PBF) was climbing past 5% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $4.41 per diluted share, up from $1.28 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $4.96.

NRG Energy (NRG) was 1.6% lower after it reported a full-year 2022 net income of $5.17 per diluted share, down from $8.93 a year earlier. Three of six analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.97.

EQT (EQT) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, up from $0.37 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.52. EQT was slipping 0.7% recently.

