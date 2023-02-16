Energy Sector Update for 02/16/2023: ESTE

Energy stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index (NYE) little changed while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index (OSX) was posting a 0.1% increase while the Dow Jones US Utilities index (DJUSUT) was slipping 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.2% to $78.75 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was advancing 0.1% to $85.49 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.7% lower at $2.43 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Earthstone Energy (ESTE) rose 2.3%. The company reported Thursday Q4 average daily production of 104,766 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 30,242 a year earlier.

Arch Resources (ARCH) surged 10%. The company reported Q4 earnings and revenue that topped estimates by analysts.

Marathon Oil (MRO) climbed 4.1%. Benchmark upgraded the stock to buy from hold and set a $32 price target.

