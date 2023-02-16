Energy
ESTE

Energy Sector Update for 02/16/2023: ESTE

February 16, 2023 — 01:30 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index (NYE) little changed while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index (OSX) was posting a 0.1% increase while the Dow Jones US Utilities index (DJUSUT) was slipping 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.2% to $78.75 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was advancing 0.1% to $85.49 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.7% lower at $2.43 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Earthstone Energy (ESTE) rose 2.3%. The company reported Thursday Q4 average daily production of 104,766 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 30,242 a year earlier.

Arch Resources (ARCH) surged 10%. The company reported Q4 earnings and revenue that topped estimates by analysts.

Marathon Oil (MRO) climbed 4.1%. Benchmark upgraded the stock to buy from hold and set a $32 price target.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ESTE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.