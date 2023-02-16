Energy Sector Update for 02/16/2023: CVE, HCC, BP

Energy stocks were lower, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.2% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) declining 0.3% late Thursday afternoon.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was up 0.3%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was falling 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 0.2% lower to $78.41 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude was falling 0.4% to $85.06 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures slid 3.2% to $2.39 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Cenovus Energy (CVE) slid 3.1% after reporting that Alex Pourbaix is stepping down as president and chief executive to assume the role of executive chair.

Warrior Met Coal (HCC) fell 0.8% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings late Wednesday of $1.90 per diluted share, down from $3.17 a year earlier.

BP (BP) rose 1.3% after its subsidiary BP Products North America agreed to acquire TravelCenters of America (TA) for approximately $1.3 billion, or $86 per share.

