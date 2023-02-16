Energy
CVE

Energy Sector Update for 02/16/2023: CVE, HCC, BP

February 16, 2023 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were lower, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.2% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) declining 0.3% late Thursday afternoon.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was up 0.3%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was falling 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 0.2% lower to $78.41 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude was falling 0.4% to $85.06 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures slid 3.2% to $2.39 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Cenovus Energy (CVE) slid 3.1% after reporting that Alex Pourbaix is stepping down as president and chief executive to assume the role of executive chair.

Warrior Met Coal (HCC) fell 0.8% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings late Wednesday of $1.90 per diluted share, down from $3.17 a year earlier.

BP (BP) rose 1.3% after its subsidiary BP Products North America agreed to acquire TravelCenters of America (TA) for approximately $1.3 billion, or $86 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVE
HCC
BP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.