Energy Sector Update for 02/16/2022: PBR, CRGY, SUN, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing by 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $1.65 at $93.72 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.76 to $95.04 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.23 higher at $4.53 per 1 million BTU.

Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), known as Petrobras, was up more than 2% after saying a non-binding phase related to the sale of the entire 20% stake held by its subsidiary Petrobras America in MP Gulf of Mexico has begun.

Crescent Energy (CRGY) was advancing by over 4% after announcing a definitive purchase agreement with Verdun Oil Co. II LLC to buy Uinta Basin assets previously owned by EP Energy for $815 million.

Sunoco (SUN) was slightly higher as it reported Q4 earnings of $0.95 per diluted unit, up from $0.77 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $1.12.

