Energy Sector Update for 02/16/2022: GNRC,CRGY,DVN,ESTE

Energy stocks gave back a portion of their Wednesday rebound this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.3% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) still was 0.4% higher. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 1.7% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.5%, reversing a midday decline.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.59 higher at $93.66 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration earlier said US commercial inventories fell by 1.1 million barrels during the seven days ended Feb. 11 compared with market expectations for a 2.2 million-barrel decline last week. Brent crude was falling $0.02 to $93.26 per barrel, while Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.41 to $4.71 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Generac Holdings (GNRC) gained over 14% after the power generation and storage equipment company reported Q4 results beating Wall Street expectations and projected FY22 sales also beating analyst estimates. The company is expecting sales for the 12 months ending Dec. 31 to grow 32% to 36% over its $3.74 billion in FY21 sales, suggesting a range of $493.7 million to $508.6 million at Generac this year. Analysts, on average, have been looking for $4.72 billion in FY22 sales, according to Capital IQ.

Crescent Energy (CRGY) climbed 5% after Wednesday announcing plans to acquire assets in the Uinta Basin in Utah from Verdun Oil Co. II for $815 million in cash. Crescent said the deal will be immediately accretive on several key financial metrics.

Devon Energy (DVN) rose 4.6% after late Tuesday reporting improved Q4 results also exceeding Wall Street expectations and the oil and natural gas producer also boosted its fixed dividend by 45% over current levels and authorized a 60% increase in its stock buyback program to $1.6 billion.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) was 2.5% lower, reversing a prior gain that followed the company saying it produced an average of 30,244 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the final three months of 2021, more than doubling its 14,809-barrel average during the year-ago period. The oil and natural gas company also is projecting Q1 production in a range of 35,000 to 37,000 barrels per day and between 76,000 to 80,000 barrels per day during the second half of 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.