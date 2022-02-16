Energy Sector Update for 02/16/2022: CRGY,DVN,ESTE

Energy stocks were rebounding this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.7% gain but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $2.39 to $94.46 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration reported a drop of 1.1 million barrels in US commercial inventories during the seven days ended Feb. 11 compared with market expectations for a 2.2 million-barrel decline last week. Global benchmark Brent crude also was advancing $2.28 to $95.56 per barrel, while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.30 higher at $4.61 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Crescent Energy (CRGY) climbed 5.6% after Wednesday announcing plans to acquire assets in the Uinta Basin in Utah from Verdun Oil Co. II for $815 million in cash. Crescent said the deal will be immediately accretive on several key financial metrics.

Devon Energy (DVN) rose 7.2% after late Tuesday reporting improved Q4 results also exceeding Wall Street expectations and the oil and natural gas producer also boosted its fixed dividend by 45% over current levels and authorized a 60% increase in its stock buyback program to $1.6 billion.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) added 1.2% after Wednesday saying it produced an average of 30,244 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the final three months of 2021, more than doubling its 14,809-barrel average during the year-ago period. The oil and natural gas company also is projecting Q1 production in a range of 35,000 to 37,000 barrels per day and between 76,000 to 80,000 barrels per day during the second half of 2022.

