Energy Sector Update for 02/16/2021: FTI,TE.PA,CRT,IO

Energy stocks continued to add to their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 3.0% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also 3.0% higher.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 58 cents higher at $60.05 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract added 10 cents to $63.43 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 22 cents to $3.13 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TechnipFMC (FTI) fell 21% after the UK-based oilfield services company Tuesday completed the spin-off of its Technip Energies (TE.PA) petroleum processing and storage construction unit into a stand-alone company trading on the Euronext Paris exchange under the TE ticker symbol with an assigned initial value of EUR9 per share.

ION Geophysical (IO) tumbled 5.5% after the offshore oilfield services company Tuesday announced a $10.5 million private placement of nearly 3 million common shares priced at $3.50 apiece, or 26.6% under Friday's closing price. The company also said it still expects to move forward in early April with its proposed bond restructurings and an associated rights offering, pending shareholder approval.

To the upside, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) rose 5% after Tuesday declaring a February cash distribution of $0.086656 per unit, up nearly 76% over its previous distribution and payable March 12 to investors of record on Feb. 26. The increase from January's $0.049268 per unit payment reflects improved pricing for both oil and gas along with a small uptick in natural gas production.

