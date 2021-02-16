Energy
EQNR

Energy Sector Update for 02/16/2021: EQNR, NEX, USAC, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by over 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.8% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 5%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.36 at $59.83 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.23 to $63.10 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.272 higher at $3.184 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Equinor (EQNR) was advancing by more than 1% after saying the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association and the Norwegian Union of Energy Workers have agreed on a wage deal, preventing a strike at its Mongstad facility.

Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) was up 0.76% even after it reported a Q4 adjusted net loss of $0.30 per share, compared with a loss of $0.09 a year earlier.

USA Compression Partners (USAC) reported a Q4 net loss of $0.14 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.03 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ expected losses of $0.10 per share. USA Compression Partners was down 0.5% in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EQNR NEX USAC XLE USO

Latest Energy Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular