Energy Sector Update for 02/16/2021: CRT,BROG,IO

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 40 cents to $59.87 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 12 cents to $63.18 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 14 cents higher at $3.05 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.7% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was advancing 2.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.4% gain.

In company news, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) rose 5% after Tuesday declaring a February cash distribution of $0.086656 per unit, up nearly 76% over its previous distribution and payable March 12 to investors of record on Feb. 26. The increase from January's $0.049268 per unit payment reflects improved pricing for both oil and gas along with a small uptick in natural gas production.

To the downside, Brooge Energy Ltd. (BROG) fell 1.6% after Tuesday saying it has hired Ernst & Young for a feasibility study of phase III construction that would add up to 22 million more barrels of capacity at its oil storage project at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company last year finalized front-end engineering and design work and started pre-construction activity on the first two phases of the project, which when complete, would make Brooge the largest storage company on the Strait of Hormuz with as much as 28.3 million barrels of storage capacity.

ION Geophysical (IO) tumbled 2.5% after the offshore oilfield services company Tuesday announced a $10.5 million private placement of nearly 3 million common shares priced at $3.50 apiece, or 26.6% under Friday's closing price. The company also said it still expects to move forward in early April with its proposed bond restructurings and an associated rights offering, pending shareholder approval.

