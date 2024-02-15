Energy Sector Update for 02/15/2024: PTEN, PBF, HCC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 0.4% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.4% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 1.7%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.3% at $76.88 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 0.2% to $81.80 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 1.6% higher at $1.64 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) was over 6% higher after it reported a Q4 revenue of $1.58 billion, up from $788.5 million a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.51 billion.

PBF Energy (PBF) was slipping past 4% after saying it swung to a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.41 per diluted share, compared with adjusted earnings of $4.41 per diluted share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.06.

Warrior Met Coal (HCC) was declining by more than 6% after it reported Q4 adjusted net income and revenue that missed projections from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

