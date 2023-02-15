Energy Sector Update for 02/15/2023: DVN, PBA, CRC

Energy stocks were lower, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.6% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) declining almost 2% during late Wednesday afternoon.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was down 1.7% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 0.7% lower to $78.52 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was falling 0.4% to $85.25 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures slid 3.9% to $2.47 per 1 million BTU.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 16.3 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 10 following an increase of 2.4 million barrels in the previous week.

In company news, Devon Energy (DVN) was down by almost 11% after it posted Q4 earnings of $1.83 per share, down from $2.23 a year earlier.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) slid 1.6% after it said on Tuesday evening that shareholders of over 1 million shares of its 16 million series 21 cumulative redeemable minimum rate class A preferred shares have decided to convert their shares into series 22 cumulative redeemable floating rate class A preferred shares, on a one-on-one basis.

California Resources (CRC) was down 0.6% after Citigroup cut its price target to $57 from $62 while keeping its buy rating.

