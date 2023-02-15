Energy Sector Update for 02/15/2023: DVN, CF, BP, SUN, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently declining by 0.73%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.90% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.81% at $78.42 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.78% to $84.96 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.86% lower at $2.55 per 1 million BTU.

Devon Energy (DVN) was retreating by more than 7% after it posted Q4 diluted earnings of $1.83 per share, down from $2.23 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.76.

CF Industries (CF) said it has entered into an agreement with BP (BP) to purchase 2.2 billion cubic feet of certified natural gas this year. BP was recently slipping past 1%.

Sunoco (SUN) reported Q4 earnings of $0.42 per diluted share, compared with $0.95 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting $0.77. Sunoco was marginally higher recently.

