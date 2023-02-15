Energy Sector Update for 02/15/2023: CRC, NFE, DVN

Energy stocks were mostly lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling almost 2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 2.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.4% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was flat.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking 1.2% to $78.10 per barrel while the benchmark Brent crude contract also was declining 0.9% to $84.81 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3% lower at $2.49 per 1 million BTU.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 16.3 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 10 following an increase of 2.4 million barrels in the previous week.

In company news, California Resources (CRC) was down 1.7% after Citigroup cut its price target to $57 from $62 while keeping its buy rating.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) was down 0.8% after Morgan Stanley cut its price target to $50 from $65 while maintaining its overweight rating.

Devon Energy (DVN) was down by almost 12% after it posted Q4 earnings of $1.83 per share, down from $2.23 a year earlier.

