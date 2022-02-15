Energy Sector Update for 02/15/2022: PEG,CVI,TRP,TRP.TO,ARCH

Energy stocks narrowed their midday retreat this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 1.3% in late trade. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index, however, was posting a 1.1% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.8%

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $3.39 to $92.07 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude also was declining $3.22 to $93.26 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.11 to $4.31 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Public Service Enterprise (PEG) was slipping 0.5% in late trade, reversing an early 1.3% gain that followed the electric utility increasing its quarterly divided over its previous distribution to investors by 5.9% to $0.54 per share.

CVR Energy (CVI) was falling 3.1%, retracing a portion of its 5% decline earlier Monday, after S&P Global Markets raised its outlook for the petroleum refinery company to stable from negative previous, citing improved markets and metrics.

To the upside, TC Energy Corp. (TRP) rose nearly 1% after the Canadian pipeline company reported Q4 net income of $1.14 per share, down from $1.20 per share during the year-ago period but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.10 per share. Revenue grew 8.5% year-over-year to $3.58 billion, beating the $3.57 billion analyst mean. The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 3.4% to $0.90 per share.

Arch Resources (ARCH) climbed 5.2% after the coal miner reported Q4 net income of $11.92 per share, reversing a $5.17 per share net loss during the same quarter in 2020, while revenue increased 123% year-over-year to $805.7 million, topping the $715.1 million analyst mean.

