Energy
PEG

Energy Sector Update for 02/15/2022: PEG,CVI,TRP,TRP.TO,ARCH

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks narrowed their midday retreat this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 1.3% in late trade. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index, however, was posting a 1.1% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.8%

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $3.39 to $92.07 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude also was declining $3.22 to $93.26 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.11 to $4.31 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Public Service Enterprise (PEG) was slipping 0.5% in late trade, reversing an early 1.3% gain that followed the electric utility increasing its quarterly divided over its previous distribution to investors by 5.9% to $0.54 per share.

CVR Energy (CVI) was falling 3.1%, retracing a portion of its 5% decline earlier Monday, after S&P Global Markets raised its outlook for the petroleum refinery company to stable from negative previous, citing improved markets and metrics.

To the upside, TC Energy Corp. (TRP) rose nearly 1% after the Canadian pipeline company reported Q4 net income of $1.14 per share, down from $1.20 per share during the year-ago period but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.10 per share. Revenue grew 8.5% year-over-year to $3.58 billion, beating the $3.57 billion analyst mean. The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 3.4% to $0.90 per share.

Arch Resources (ARCH) climbed 5.2% after the coal miner reported Q4 net income of $11.92 per share, reversing a $5.17 per share net loss during the same quarter in 2020, while revenue increased 123% year-over-year to $805.7 million, topping the $715.1 million analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PEG CVI TRP ARCH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular