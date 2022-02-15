Energy Sector Update for 02/15/2022: CVI,TRP,TRP.TO,ARCH

Energy stocks were retreating this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 1.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index, however, was posting a 0.9% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead less than 0.1%

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $3.37 to $92.09 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude also was declining $3.15 to $93.33 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.08 higher at $4.27 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, CVR Energy (CVI) still was falling 2%, paring a 5% decline earlier Monday, after S&P Global Markets raised its outlook for the petroleum refinery company to stable from negative previous, citing improved markets and metrics.

TC Energy Corp. (TRP) was little changed, giving back a nearly 1% morning advance that followed the Canadian pipeline company reporting Q4 net income of $1.14 per share, down from $1.20 per share during the year-ago period but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.10 per share. Revenue grew 8.5% year-over-year to $3.58 billion, beating the $3.57 billion analyst mean. The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 3.4% to $0.90 per share.

Arch Resources (ARCH) climbed 6.3% after the coal miner reported Q4 net income of $11.92 per share, reversing a $5.17 per share net loss during the same quarter in 2020, while revenue increased 123% year-over-year to $805.7 million, topping the $715.1 million analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.