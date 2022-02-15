Energy
CLR

Energy Sector Update for 02/15/2022: CLR, ARCH, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were declining premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently slipping past 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down by more than 2%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 3% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $2.77 at $92.69 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost $2.63 to $93.85 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.17 higher at $4.36 per 1 million BTU.

Continental Resources (CLR) posted Q4 adjusted diluted EPS of $1.79, compared with a loss of $0.23 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted EPS of $1.67. Continental Resources was retreating by more than 10% recently.

Arch Resources (ARCH) was up more than 9% as it reported Q4 net earnings of $11.92 per diluted share, compared with a per-share loss of $5.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected GAAP EPS of $13.55.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLR ARCH XLE USO UNG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular