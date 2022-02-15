Energy Sector Update for 02/15/2022: CLR, ARCH, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently slipping past 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down by more than 2%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 3% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $2.77 at $92.69 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost $2.63 to $93.85 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.17 higher at $4.36 per 1 million BTU.

Continental Resources (CLR) posted Q4 adjusted diluted EPS of $1.79, compared with a loss of $0.23 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted EPS of $1.67. Continental Resources was retreating by more than 10% recently.

Arch Resources (ARCH) was up more than 9% as it reported Q4 net earnings of $11.92 per diluted share, compared with a per-share loss of $5.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected GAAP EPS of $13.55.

