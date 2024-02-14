Energy Sector Update for 02/14/2024: STNG, ES, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 0.6% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.5% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.9%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.4% at $78.18 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 0.4% to $83.11 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 2.3% lower at $1.65 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) was up more than 2% after it raised its quarterly cash dividend to $0.40 per share from $0.35, payable on March 27 to shareholders of record as of March 8.

Eversource Energy (ES) was over 3% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.95 per share, up from $0.92 a year earlier.

