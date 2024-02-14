Energy Sector Update for 02/14/2024: ES, SUN, PLUG

Energy stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.7% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.5%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 12.8 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 9 following an increase of 6.1 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1.1% to $77.04 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was falling 1.2% to $81.83 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures tumbled 4.8% to $1.61 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Eversource Energy (ES) shares jumped past 5%. The company said it has agreed to sell its 50% stake in the South Fork Wind and Revolution Wind offshore wind energy projects for about $1.1 billion in cash to Global Infrastructure Partners. Also, Eversource reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.95 per share, up from $0.92 a year earlier.

Sunoco (SUN) shares fell 0.6% after it reported a Q4 net loss of $1.50 per share, compared with net income of $0.42 per share a year earlier.

Plug Power (PLUG) said that it is launching a plan to "significantly" cut its annual operational expenses by more than $75 million. Its shares edged up 0.2%.

