Energy Sector Update for 02/14/2024: CRK, BWXT, ES, PLUG

February 14, 2024 — 03:32 pm EST

Energy stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index slipping 0.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.6% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.6%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 12.8 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 9 following an increase of 6.1 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was dropping 1.8% to $76.50 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was falling 1.5% to $81.51 a barrel.

Henry Hub natural-gas futures tumbled 4.8% to $1.61 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Comstock Resources (CRK) said late Tuesday it plans to suspend its quarterly dividend until natural-gas prices improve. Its shares fell 0.6%.

BWX Technologies (BWXT) gained 2.8% after it said Wednesday its Nuclear Fuel Services unit got a $122 million contract extension from the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Eversource Energy (ES) shares jumped past 5%. The company said it has agreed to sell its 50% stake in the South Fork Wind and Revolution Wind offshore wind energy projects for about $1.1 billion in cash to Global Infrastructure Partners. Also, Eversource reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.95 per share, up from $0.92 a year earlier.

Plug Power (PLUG) rose 2.2% after it said that it is launching a plan to "significantly" cut its annual operational expenses by more than $75 million.

