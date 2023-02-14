Energy
Energy Sector Update for 02/14/2023: USAC, EGY, CPE, XLE, USO, UNG

February 14, 2023 — 09:17 am EST

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently declining by 0.40%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 1% lower, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.62% at $78.84 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.26% to $85.52 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 6.32% higher at $2.56 per 1 million BTU.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) was advancing by more than 1% after saying it raised its quarterly dividend to $0.0625 per share from $0.0325 per share. The latest dividend is payable March 31 to shareholders of record on March 24.

USA Compression Partners (USAC) reported a Q4 loss of $0.04 per diluted unit, compared with a loss of $0.09 per unit a year earlier. Three analysts surveyed by Capital IQ projected earnings of $0.02 per unit. USA Compression Partners was down 0.52% recently.

Callon Petroleum (CPE) said L. Richard Flury plans to retire as board chair after the company's 2023 annual shareholders meeting. Callon Petroleum was marginally declining in recent premarket activity.

