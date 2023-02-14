Energy Sector Update for 02/14/2023: TOPS, EQNR, EGY

Energy stocks were edging higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gaining 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was 0.1% lower and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index also was easing 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.2% to $79.19 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 1.2% to $85.59 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 7% higher at $2.57 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TOP Ships (TOPS) shares were down past 45% after it priced some $13.6 million offering of its units at $1.35 each.

Equinor (EQNR) said it has awarded Aibel a contract valued at 8 billion Norwegian kroner ($784.4 million) for engineering, procurement, construction, and installation activities at its Snohvit Future project. Equinor shares were down 1.3%.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) was up over 2% after raising its quarterly dividend to $0.0625 per share from $0.0325 per share.

