Energy Sector Update for 02/14/2023: BTU, EGY, EXC

Energy stocks were higher late Tuesday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.3% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) climbing 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was fractionally higher while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was falling 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 1.2% lower to $79.15 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was down 1.2% to $85.61 per barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures jumped 8% to $2.60 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Peabody Energy (BTU) jumped 10% after it reported Q4 earnings per diluted share and revenue that beat analysts' estimates.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) was up almost 3% after raising its quarterly dividend to $0.0625 per share from $0.0325 per share. The company also reported Q4 production of about 14,200 net revenue interest barrels of oil equivalent, compared with 7,554 net revenue interest barrels of oil equivalent a year earlier.

Exelon (EXC) rose nearly 2% after it reported Q4 adjusted operating earnings Tuesday of $0.43 per share, up from $0.39 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.