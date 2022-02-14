Energy Sector Update for 02/14/2022: SM, RIG, STNG

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both falling 2.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 3.0% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.89 to $93.99 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude also was advancing $0.53 to $94.97 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.20 higher at $4.14 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, SM Energy (SM) slid 5.3% the oil and natural gas producer plans to use cash on hand to redeem all $104.8 million of its outstanding 5.0% senior notes due 2024 plus any accrued interest.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) fell 3.6% after reporting an 7.1% increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels to $147.9 million but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting $148.2 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Transocean (RIG) fell 2.4%, giving back a nearly 1% gain earlier Monday, after saying it has secured new one-well contracts for four of its deepwater drill rigs in the Gulf of Mexico and the UK North Sea priced between $160,000 to $335,000 per day while another rig was awarded a two-well contract in the Gulf of Mexico priced at $395,000 per day.

