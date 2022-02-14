Energy
RIG

Energy Sector Update for 02/14/2022: RIG, STNG, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was declining by 0.67% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 1%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $0.41 at $92.69 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.63 to $93.81 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were $0.15 higher at $4.09 per 1 million BTU.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) reported a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.79 per diluted share, narrowing from a $1.04 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a per-share loss of $0.84. Scorpio Tankers was down almost 2% in recent premarket activity.

Transocean (RIG) was marginally advancing after it provided an update on its fleet of offshore drilling rigs and said its total backlog is roughly $6.5 billion as of Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIG STNG XLE USO UNG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular