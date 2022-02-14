Energy Sector Update for 02/14/2022: RIG, STNG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was declining by 0.67% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 1%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $0.41 at $92.69 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.63 to $93.81 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were $0.15 higher at $4.09 per 1 million BTU.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) reported a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.79 per diluted share, narrowing from a $1.04 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a per-share loss of $0.84. Scorpio Tankers was down almost 2% in recent premarket activity.

Transocean (RIG) was marginally advancing after it provided an update on its fleet of offshore drilling rigs and said its total backlog is roughly $6.5 billion as of Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.